Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › Exchange of fire underway between terrorists and security forces in Sopor

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सोपोर में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, जवान घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 03 Aug 2019 07:29 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के सोपोर में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकवादियों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक सोपोर के मलमापनपोरा इलाके में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच गोलाबारी चल रही है। इस मुठभेड़ में सेना का एक जवान घायल हो गया है। 
exchange of fire sopore kashmir
India News

