Encounter in Reasi: रियासी में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़, दो दहशतगर्दों के घिरे होने की आशंका

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Encounter started at #Reasi on the basis of #Police input regarding presence of 02 terrorists . Encounter going on in Gali Sohab in Tuli area of #Chassana. Police and Army on the job.— ADGP Jammu (@igpjmu) September 4, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed