जम्मू कश्मीर: पुलवामा के लैरो-परिगाम में आतंकवादियों से मुठभेड़, पुलिस और सुरक्षा बल मौके पर

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा के लैरो-परिगाम इलाके में रविवार को आतंकवादियों से मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई। पुलिस और सुरक्षा बल ने मोर्चा संभल रखा है। कश्मीर जोन पुलिस ने एक्स (ट्विटर) पर एक पोस्ट कर इसकी जानकारी दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि अभी मुठभेड़ जारी है।

#Encounter has started in Larrow- Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Fetails details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice