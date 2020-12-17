शहर चुनें
Encounter between terrorists and security forces at Gund Baba Khaleel Anantnag

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में शुरू हुई मुठभेड़, एक स्थानीय आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Thu, 17 Dec 2020 08:57 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले के गुंड बाबा खलील इलाके में गुरुवार तड़के आतंकवादियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई। कश्मीर जोन पुलिस ने जानकारी दी कि मुठभेड़ में एक स्थानीय आतंकवादी को घायल हालत में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। फिलहाल उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है। 
jammu jammu and kashmir

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

