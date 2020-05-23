लद्दाख में आज मनाई जाएगी ईद, घरों में नमाज अदा करेंगे लोग

Eid to be celebrated in Ladakh today. A local from Leh says,"the moon was sighted in Kargil yesterday so we are celebrating Eid in Ladakh today. Due to #COVID19 outbreak, we will be offering prayers at our homes." pic.twitter.com/EIWusYmQjr— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
