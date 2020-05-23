शहर चुनें

लद्दाख में आज मनाई जाएगी ईद, घरों में नमाज अदा करेंगे लोग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 01:13 PM IST
लद्दाख में आज मनाई जाएगी ईद
लद्दाख में आज मनाई जाएगी ईद - फोटो : ani
लद्दाख में आज ईद मनाई जाएगी। लेह के एक स्थानीय ने कहा कि कल कारगिल में चांद देखा गया था। इसलिए हम आज लद्दाख में ईद मना रहे हैं। वहीं कोरोना वायरस के चलते हुए लॉकडाउन के कारण लोग अपने घरों में नमाज अदा करेंगे।
