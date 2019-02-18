शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: फिर डोली धरती, रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.2 मापी गई तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 18 Feb 2019 07:47 AM IST
Earthquake
Earthquake
सोमवार सुबह जम्मू कश्मीर में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। यह झटके सुबह 04.23 पर आए। हालांकि इससे किसी जान-माल के नुकसान की कोई खबर नहीं है। इस भूकंप की तीव्रता रिक्टर स्केल पर 4.2 मापी गई।
earthquake in jammu and kashmir richter scale earthquake hit jammu and kashmir
