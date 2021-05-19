बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Earthquake tremors felt at Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, no damage reported anywhere

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा में लगे भूकंप के झटके, कहीं से किसी नुकसान की सूचना नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Wed, 19 May 2021 03:32 PM IST

सार

भूकंप में किसी तरह के किसी नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
भूकंप
भूकंप - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा क्षेत्र में करीब 2 बजकर 34 मिनट पर भूकंप के झटके लगे। रिकटर पैमाने पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.2 रही। हालांकि इस भूकंप में किसी तरह के किसी नुकसान की कोई जानकारी नहीं है।

city & states jammu earthquake jammu kashmir doda
