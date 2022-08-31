Earthquake in Jammu Kashmir: जम्मू कश्मीर में फिर आया भूकंप, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.4 रही तीव्रता

जम्मू कश्मीर में बुधवार को एक बार भूकंप आया। इस बार रिक्टर पैमाने पर 4.4 तीव्रता रही। राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार, प्रदेश के हेनली में भूकंप का झटका महसूस किया गया है। फिलहाल, इसे किसी तरह के नुकसान होने की खबर नहीं है।

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 31-08-2022, 14:43:14 IST, Lat: 33.56 & Long: 81.97, Depth: 148 Km ,Location: 295km ENE of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India