Earthquake: लद्दाख में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, नुकसान की कोई सूचना नहीं

लद्दाख में आज रात करीब 8.11 बजे भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता चार मापी गई। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के मुताबिक, लेह से 164 किमी उत्तर-पूर्वोत्तर में भूकंप की गहराई जमीन से 10 किलोमीटर नीचे थी।
Ladakh | An earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred at 164km north-northeast of Leh at around 8.11 pm, today. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground: National Center for Seismology— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022
