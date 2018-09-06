शहर चुनें

भूकंप के झटकों से हिला जम्मू-कश्मीर, कई इलाकों में महसूस किए गए झटके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 06 Sep 2018 11:19 AM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर में गुरुवार की सुबह भूंकप आया। कई जिलों में भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप की रिक्टर पैमाने पर तीव्रता 3.2 मापी गई। हालांकि किसी तरह के नुकसान की जानकारी अभी तक सामने नहीं आई है। 
गुरुवार को आए भूकंप के झटके जमीन के पांच किलोमीटर की गहराई में दर्ज किए गए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि सुबह 8:34 मिनट पर भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। लोग अपने घरों से बाहर निकल आए। लेकिन तीव्रता कम होने की वजह से किसी नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 



 

