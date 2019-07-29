शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर में देर रात भूकंप के झटके

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 29 Jul 2019 02:26 AM IST
भूकंप के झटके
भूकंप के झटके
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर में देर रात भूकंप के झटके महसूस किये गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार जम्मू-कश्मीर में रविवार रात 12.53 मिनट पर भूकंप आया। रिक्टर पैमाने पर इसकी तीव्रता 3.2 आंकी गई। 
earthquake in jammu and kashmir earthquake 3.2
mehbooba mufti
Jammu

35ए से छेड़छाड़ बारूद को हाथ लगाने के बराबर, पूरा जिस्म राख हो जाएगा: महबूबा मुफ्ती

पीडीपी नेता व जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने 35ए को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा 35ए के साथ छेड़छाड़ करना बारूद को हाथ लगाने के बराबर होगा।

28 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

कठुआ कांडः नाबालिग आरोपी के खिलाफ आज शुरू होगी सुनवाई

29 जुलाई 2019

छापेमारी की तस्वीरें
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: टेरर फंडिंग मामले में बारामुला में चार जगहों पर एनआईए की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी  

28 जुलाई 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने तोड़ा सीजफायर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाक ने पुंछ के शाहपुर और सज्जान सेक्टर में किया सीजफायर का उल्लंघन, तीन नागरिक घायल

28 जुलाई 2019

agitation
Jammu

महबूबा मुफ्ती के बयान पर किया प्रदर्शन

29 जुलाई 2019

culture
Jammu

जोजिला टनल एशिया की सबसे लंबी टनलपर

29 जुलाई 2019

train running
Jammu

दिल्ली से कटड़ा के बीच सप्ताह में तीन दिन चल सकती है वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस

29 जुलाई 2019

vande bharat express
Jammu

सप्ताह में तीन दिन चल सकती है वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस 

29 जुलाई 2019

agitation
Jammu

इंजीनियर रशीद के खिलाफ किया प्रदर्शन

29 जुलाई 2019

crime
Jammu

नशीली दवा सहित पकडे़ जाने पर मेडिकल स्टोर सीज

29 जुलाई 2019

बहराइच में 20 लोगों से भरी नाव पलटी, एक की मौत

बहराइच जिले में रविवार को नाव पलट गई। नाव में 20 लोग सवार थे। इस हादसे में एक की मौत हो गई ।

28 जुलाई 2019

ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी 2 3:15

Ground Breaking Ceremony 2: उद्योगपतियों ने कहा- हां, यूपी बदला है, खोला निवेश के लिए दिल

28 जुलाई 2019

लैंडस्लाइड 3:02

सिक्किम: लैंडस्लाइड से खिलौने की तरह बिखर गया ट्रक

28 जुलाई 2019

मुफ्ती 1:41

जलकर राख हो जाएंगे 35ए की तरफ उठने वाले हाथ: महबूबा मुफ्ती

28 जुलाई 2019

हरिद्वार 1:35

हरिद्वार में कांवड़ियों पर हेलीकॉप्टर से की गई पुष्प वर्षा, झूम उठे भोले के भक्त

28 जुलाई 2019

