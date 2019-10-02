शहर चुनें

3 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ 3 गिरफ्तार

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Wed, 02 Oct 2019 01:33 AM IST
बिलावर। बिलावर पुलिस ने 3 लोगों को 3 ग्राम चिट्टे के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। सोमवार देर शाम धार सड़क पर धर्मकोट के पास पुलिस ने वाहनों की चेकिंग के लिए नाका लगाया था। उसी समय चेकिंग के दौरान एक वाहन में सवार तीन लोगों की तलाशी ली गई और उनसे 3 ग्राम चिट्टा बरामद किया। पुलिस ने तीनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपियों की पहचान भूषण कुमार पुत्र बालकराम निवासी किशनपुर गांव, प्रमोद सिंह पुत्र रघुवीर सिंह निवासी टिल्ला, मनीष कुमार पुत्र सतपाल निवासी बिलावर के रूप में हुई है।
बॉलीवुड बीट्स 4:39

Bollywood Beats: दीपिका के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से लेकर कल रिलीज होने वाली फिल्मों तक, 5 खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

samsung galaxy fold 1:33

Samsung Galaxy Fold first impression: देखें कैसा है सैमसंग का 1,64,999 रुपये वाला फोन

1 अक्टूबर 2019

watch business news in a click including TV price reduced by companies 3:04

त्योहारों में TV की कीमतों में हुई बड़ी कटौती, एक क्लिक में देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

1 अक्टूबर 2019

गांधी 2:19

महात्मा गांधी की 150 वीं जयंती पर अहमदाबाद के छात्रों का कमाल, 150 शब्दों के साथ बनाई बापू की तस्वीर

1 अक्टूबर 2019

