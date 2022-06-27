Jammu And Kashmir: पुलिस और सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी, एक आतंकवादी गिरफ्तार, चीनी पिस्टल बरामद

J&K | Doda Police along with security forces have arrested one terrorist, a resident of Koti Doda & recovered one Chinese pistol, two magazines, 14 live cartridges & one mobile phone from his possession. Further investigation into the matter is in progress: Police pic.twitter.com/1RnNAoGFm4— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.