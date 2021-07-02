जम्मू-कश्मीर: सिख अल्पसंख्यक मंच के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने उप-राज्यपाल से की मुलाकात, इन मांगों को लेकर दिया विज्ञापन

A delegation of Sikh Minority Forum, J&K today called on J&K LG at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar
"The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands including implementation of Anti-Conversion Law, reservation in Delimitation process; reservation in Assembly seats etc.," says Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/d0ZOm7l00i— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2021
