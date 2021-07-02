बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   delegation of Sikh Minority Forum called on J&K LG manoj sinha at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सिख अल्पसंख्यक मंच के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने उप-राज्यपाल से की मुलाकात, इन मांगों को लेकर दिया विज्ञापन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Fri, 02 Jul 2021 03:34 PM IST

सार

श्रीनगर में सिख अल्पसंख्यक मंच के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने राजभवन उप-राज्यपाल से मुलाकात की। 
उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा
उप-राज्यपाल मनोज सिन्हा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

सिख अल्पसंख्यक मंच के जम्मू-कश्मीर के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने गुरुवार को श्रीनगर में राजभवन उप-राज्यपाल से मुलाकात की। इस मुलाकात को लेकर राजभवन की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने धर्मांतरण विरोधी कानून लागू करने, परिसीमन प्रक्रिया में आरक्षण, विधानसभा सीटों में आरक्षण आदि मांगों को लेकर विज्ञापन सौंपा है।
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir sikh minority manoj sinha raj bhavan
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

