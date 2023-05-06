Jammu: पांच जवानों की शहादत के बाद जम्मू पहुंचेंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, सैन्य अभियानों की करेंगे समीक्षा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is visiting Jammu to review the security situation in the Jammu sector. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on ground zero: Defence Sources pic.twitter.com/qom9myFCjR— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2023
