Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh to hold Jammu & Kashmir Jan Samvad rally via video conferencing today

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए आज जम्मू-कश्मीर जन संवाद रैली को संबोधित करेंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Updated Sun, 14 Jun 2020 08:30 AM IST
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई

ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता और वर्तमान रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह आज वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए जम्मू-कश्मीर जन संवाद रैली को संबोधित करेंगे।
