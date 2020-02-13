जम्मू कश्मीरः पंचायत उपचुनाव की तारीख का हुआ एलान, आठ चरणों में होंगे संपन्न

विज्ञापन

J&K Chief Electoral Officer,Shailendra Kr: First phase of elections will be held on 5th March, second phase on 7th March, 3rd phase on 9th March, fourth phase on 12th March, fifth phase on 14th March, sixth phase on 16th March, seventh phase on 18th March& 8th phase on 20th March pic.twitter.com/ajZM9CWTMw — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

J&K Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kr: From now onward, Model Code of Conduct is enforced & it will be implementable in all the places where elections are being held. There will be 8 phases of elections. For Jammu division it is 4 phases, for Kashmir division it is 8 phases https://t.co/v9WENVU7BX pic.twitter.com/DMXgKPo8V6 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

J&K Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar: Union territory of Ladakh has not yet sent us request for conduct of elections so we've not included Ladakh. In any case, Ladakh is snow-bound & it is very cold out there. So it is not feasible to have election at this point of time. pic.twitter.com/QldweEUoPT — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2020

जम्मू कश्मीर पंचायत उपचुनाव का एलान हो चुका है। मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी ने बताया कि पहले चरण के चुनाव पांच मार्च को होंगे। वहीं दूसरे, तीसरे, चौथे, पांचवें, छठे, सातवें और आठवें चरण के चुनाव क्रमशः सात मार्च, नौ मार्च, बारह मार्च, चौदह मार्च, सोलह मार्च, अठारह मार्च और बीस मार्च को होंगे।जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी शैलेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि अब से आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू कर दी गई है। यह उन सभी जगहों पर लागू होगी, जहां चुनाव होने हैं। उपचुनाव के 8 चरण होंगे।वहीं केंद्र शासित प्रदेश लद्दाख में चुनावों को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि वहां से अभी तक हमें चुनाव कराने के लिए अनुरोध नहीं भेजा गया है, इसलिए अभी लद्दाख को शामिल नहीं किया गया है। साथ ही लद्दाख में भारी बर्फबारी और मौसम ठीक न होने की वजह से इस समय चुनाव होना संभव नहीं है।