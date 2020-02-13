शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Declaration of date of Jammu Kashmir Panchayat by election

जम्मू कश्मीरः पंचायत उपचुनाव की तारीख का हुआ एलान, आठ चरणों में होंगे संपन्न

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Thu, 13 Feb 2020 02:04 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी
मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू कश्मीर पंचायत उपचुनाव का एलान हो चुका है। मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी ने बताया कि पहले चरण के चुनाव पांच मार्च को होंगे। वहीं दूसरे, तीसरे, चौथे, पांचवें, छठे, सातवें और आठवें चरण के चुनाव क्रमशः सात मार्च, नौ मार्च, बारह मार्च, चौदह मार्च, सोलह मार्च, अठारह मार्च और बीस मार्च को होंगे।
विज्ञापन
  जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी शैलेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि अब से आदर्श आचार संहिता लागू कर दी गई है। यह उन सभी जगहों पर लागू होगी, जहां चुनाव होने हैं। उपचुनाव के 8 चरण होंगे।
वहीं केंद्र शासित प्रदेश लद्दाख में चुनावों को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि वहां से अभी तक हमें चुनाव कराने के लिए अनुरोध नहीं भेजा गया है, इसलिए अभी लद्दाख को शामिल नहीं किया गया है। साथ ही लद्दाख में भारी बर्फबारी और मौसम ठीक न होने की वजह से इस समय चुनाव होना संभव नहीं है।
 


 
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

ICC की वनडे रैंकिंग में बड़ा बदलाव, बुमराह नहीं रहे नंबर एक गेंदबाज, रवींद्र जडेजा की बड़ी छलांग

12 फरवरी 2020

विराट-बुमराह
रोहित-विराट
रॉस टेलर
ट्रेंट बोल्ट
Cricket News

ICC की वनडे रैंकिंग में बड़ा बदलाव, बुमराह नहीं रहे नंबर एक गेंदबाज, रवींद्र जडेजा की बड़ी छलांग

12 फरवरी 2020

Fastag
Auto News

केंद्र सरकार मुफ्त देगी FASTag, बस इस कागज को साथ ले जाना न भूलें

12 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ ने किया रश्मि से अपने झगड़े की असली वजह का खुलासा, बोले- 'एक बार इसने शो...'

12 फरवरी 2020

Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Siddharth Shukla and Rashami Desai
Dil Se Dil Tak
Dil Se Dil Tak
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ ने किया रश्मि से अपने झगड़े की असली वजह का खुलासा, बोले- 'एक बार इसने शो...'

12 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
सड़क हादसा
Agra

फिरोजाबादः दिल्ली से बिहार जा रही स्लीपर बस ट्रक में घुसी, 14 की मौत, 35 घायल

13 फरवरी 2020

जीत के बाद जश्न मनाते आप विधायक अखिलेश पति त्रिपाठी।
Gorakhpur

यूपी: IAS की तैयारी करने दिल्ली गया था ये शख्स, तीसरी बार बना 'आप' का विधायक

13 फरवरी 2020

वीर सपूतों की कहानी
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में शहीद 40 जवानों की कहानियां, इन बेटों ने देश के लिए दिया सर्वोच्च बलिदान

13 फरवरी 2020

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस शिवरात्रि महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
by election panchayat by election jammu kashmir panchayat by election
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के शपथग्रहण में किसी बाहरी को न्योता नहीं, पुरानी टीम से चलाएंगे सरकार

13 फरवरी 2020

Paras and Siddharth
Television

फिनाले से पहले 'बिग बॉस' ने चली बड़ी चाल, 'सीक्रेट टॉस्क' में सिद्धार्थ-पारस को छोड़ फंसे सभी

13 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

IPL 2020: RCB ने बिना बताए किया ऐसा काम, खफा हो गए कप्तान विराट कोहली 

13 फरवरी 2020

rashmi desai
Television

रश्मि देसाई ने अपने को-स्टार से की थी शादी, तलाक की वजह बताते हुए कहा था- 'मुझे घर से निकाला जाता था'

13 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस में दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केसः दोषियों के वकील एपी सिंह ने चली नई चाल, क्या इस महीने भी नहीं होगी फांसी

13 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अस्पताल में पड़े शव
Agra

फिरोजाबाद बस हादसा: एक-एक कर मरते गए 14 लोग, चीख-पुकारों से गूंजता रहा अस्पताल

13 फरवरी 2020

bhajanpura murder
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में एक परिवार के पांच की हत्याः ऐसी थी शवों की हालत देख चाचा हुए बेहोश, माता-पिता का बुरा हाल

13 फरवरी 2020

Uttarakhand: Husband Done wife Murder brutally and Burn her dead body In illegal relation Doubt
Dehradun

पत्नी पर अवैध संबंधों के शक में हैवान बना पति, गला घोंटा फिर आग लगाकर शव को जंगल में फेंका

13 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी
India News

कोरोनावायरस पर राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट पर विवाद, जम्मू-कश्मीर को दिखाया पाकिस्तान का हिस्सा

13 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
India News

निर्भया के दोषी पवन को मिलेगा दूसरा वकील, आज फिर होगी सुनवाई

13 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

बेटे का शव ले जा रहे मां-पिता समेत पांच की हादसे में मौत, जम्मू से जा रहे थे किश्तवाड़

जम्मू से बेटे का शव लेकर घर जा रहे माता-पिता समेत पांच की सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। पांचों आपस में रिश्तेदार थे। द्रबशाला तहसील के पानी नाला इलाके में मंगलवार देर रात हुई घटना की जानकारी बुधवार सुबह मिली।  

12 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
snowfall
Jammu

मौसम बदला, कश्मीर में बर्फबारी, आज भी कई इलाकों में बारिश के आसार 

12 फरवरी 2020

chargesheet
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः चार जैश आतंकियों के खिलाफ एनआईए ने दाखिल किया पूरक आरोपपत्र 

13 फरवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: चार जैश आतंकियों के खिलाफ एनआईए ने दाखिल किया पूरक आरोपपत्र

12 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Jammu

कल से फिर करवट बदलेगा मौसम, लेह और कारगिल में ठंड का प्रकोप

10 फरवरी 2020

रियासी में बैठक करते एडीसी।
Jammu

शिवखोड़ी आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को मिलेगी हर सुविधा

13 फरवरी 2020

fire
Jammu

सीरीपुरा में तीन मंजिला मकान में लगी आग

13 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः खेल कोटे से तैनात कर्मियों की नौकरी पर लटकी तलवार, नियमों को ताक पर रख हुआ खेल

11 फरवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

मुल्क-से-मुलाकात कर लौटे कश्मीर के छात्र, सेना को कहा-हमनें अपने देश को जाना

10 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः त्राल में एक नागरिक की नृशंस हत्या, आतंकियों ने वारदात को दिया अंजाम

9 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दुनिया के 5 सबसे पुराने शहर, जो आज भी हैं आबाद

आज हम आपको ऐसे ही दुनिया के उन पांच शहरों के बारे में बताने जा रहे हैं, जिसमें से कोई पांच हजार साल पुराना तो कोई 11 हजार से भी ज्यादा पुराना है।

13 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:26

निर्भया केस: लंबे समय के लिए दोषियों की टल सकती है फांसी, अब वकील एपी सिंह ने कौन सा नया दांव चला

13 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल 2:18

केजरीवाल के शपथग्रहण समारोह में किसी बाहरी को न्योता नहीं, मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल होंगे पुराने चेहरे

13 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:12

'बिग बॉस' की कंटेस्टेंट रहीं मधुरिमा तुली से खास बातचीत, बोलीं- 'बिग बॉस' में जाना सही फैसला

13 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी 1:34

राहुल गांधी फिर हुए ट्रोल, कोरोनावायरस के जिक्र के साथ ट्वीट कर दिया विश्व का गलत नक्शा

13 फरवरी 2020

Related

केंद्रीय मंत्री डॉ. जितेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

उत्तर पूर्व की तर्ज पर होगा जम्मू कश्मीर का विकास, यहां भी दोहराई जाएगी वो विकास गाथाः जितेंद्र सिंह

11 फरवरी 2020

crime
Jammu

भतीजे ने चाचा पर तेजधार हथियार से किया हमला

12 फरवरी 2020

पंचायत चुनाव
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पंचायत उपचुनाव के लिए जल्द जारी हो सकती है अधिसूचना, हजारों पद हैं खाली

11 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू विश्वविद्यालय में इन विषयों और भाषाओं की कर सकते हैं पढ़ाई, आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 18 फरवरी

11 फरवरी 2020

Jammu-Kashmir BJP joined Srinagar, Banihal leader, State President Ravinder Raina joined
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर भाजपा में शामिल हुए श्रीनगर, बनिहाल के नेता, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रैना ने कराया शामिल

10 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः ऑपरेशन सुदर्शन से सीमाओं के सुरक्षा चक्र को मजबूती

10 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited