Mortar on IB: अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर जवानों को मिला मोर्टार शेल, बम निरोधक दस्ते ने किया निष्क्रिय

सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) के जवानों को अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर रीगल बॉर्डर आउट पोस्ट के पास गश्त के दौरान मोर्टार शेल दिखाई दिया। इसके बाद उसे सुरक्षाबलों ने अपने कब्जे में ले लिया। मौके पर पहुंचे बम निरोधक दस्ते ने उसे सुरक्षित स्थान पर ले जाकर निष्क्रिय कर दिया।

#WATCH | J&K: Border Security Force (BSF) 48 Battalion recovered an old, live shell near Regal Border Out Post at the International Border in the Samba district, Jammu. The shell was defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad and BSF at a safe location. pic.twitter.com/1prFVxaUBX