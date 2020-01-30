शहर चुनें

चोर नकदी और समान ले उडे़

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 01:03 AM IST
आरएस पुरा। गांव मुल्ले चक स्थित सरोच किराना स्टोर से मंगलवार की रात चोर ताला तोड़ एलईडी सहित नकदी ले उड़े। बुधवार सुबह जब दुकान मालिक दुकान खोलने पहुंचा तो देखा कि ताला टूटा है। दुकान के भीतर जाने पर लगी एलईडी और दुकान का गल्ला जिसमें रुपये थे, नहीं मिले। किराना स्टोर के मालिक सुखदेव सिंह ने अरनिया पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है। संवाद
crime
