कांस्टेबल पर सैनिक ने हमला किया

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Sat, 12 Oct 2019 12:57 AM IST
जम्मू। सतवारी चौक पर एक सैन्य कर्मी ने पुलिस कांस्टेबल पर हमला कर दिया। सतवारी पुलिस स्टेशन में इसे लेकर केस दर्ज कर लिया गया है। कांस्टेबल बिशन दास सतवारी चौक में शुक्रवार को ड्यूटी दे रहा था। यहां एक सैन्यकर्मी बाइक पर गलत साइड से आ रहा था। जब कांस्टेबल ने उसे रोका तो दोनों के बीच बहस हो गई। बात गाली गलौच तक आ गई और सैन्यकर्मी ने कांस्टेबल के सिर पर हेलमेट मार दिया। इससे कांस्टेबल के सिर में चोट लग गई। सैन्यकर्मी वहां से भाग गया। पुलिस कांस्टेबल ने इसकी जानकारी दूसरी तरफ खड़े पुलिस कर्मियों को दी। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है। ब्यूरो
)