संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में व्यक्ति का शव बरामद

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 12:45 AM IST
अखनूर। कस्बे से सटे गांव दसकाल में सोमवार को घर में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में एक व्यक्ति का शव पुलिस ने बरामद किया। मृतक की पहचान बूटा सिंह निवासी गुरदासपुर पंजाब के रूप में हुई। बूटा सिंह क्षेत्र में एक आरा मशीन में कार्य करता था। सोमवार सुबह घर के पास एक युवक ने कमरे से किसी आवाज न आने पर पुलिस को सूचित किया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने कमरे से शव शव बरामद किया। पुलिस ने इस मामले में जांच शुरू कर दी। संवाद
crime
