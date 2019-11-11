शहर चुनें

बिश्नाह से बाइक चोरी

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 01:30 AM IST
बिश्नाह। कस्बे स्थित एक पैलेस के बाहर से बाइक चोरी होने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। इस संबंध में पुलिस में मामला दर्ज करवाया गया है। बाइक के मालिक देवीदास पुत्र सतपाल निवासी बहादुर खां ने बताया कि शादी समारोह में हिस्सा लेने के लिए पटियाड़ी गांव स्थित एक पैलेस के बाहर वाहन को खड़ा किया था। जब वापस आया तो वह गायब थी। इस संबंध में बिश्नाह पुलिस थाने में मामला दर्ज करवाया गया है।
crime
