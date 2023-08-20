Rahul Gandhi: पैंगॉन्ग से राहुल का केंद्र सरकार पर हमला, बोले- चीन ने हमारी जमीन कब्जाई, पीएम बोल रहे झूठ

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | "There were so many complaints from the people of Ladakh, they are not happy with the status that has been given to them, they want representation and there is a problem of unemployment...people are saying that the state should not be run by bureaucracy but state must be… pic.twitter.com/bymmXRci1H— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Defence Expert Sanjay Kulkarni says, "The talks are on primarily because there are two friction points Demchok & Depsang, that's where the patrolling is being restricted. But to say that we have lost will be incorrect...But to make such statements will be… https://t.co/B05icrkQ2j pic.twitter.com/Wv18KGKXfp— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023
