Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   CM Mehbooba Mufti says at passing out parade of Police constables J&K Police has the toughest work

महबूबा की PM और पाक से अपील, बोलीं- कश्मीर को अखाड़ा नहीं, दोस्ती का पुल बनाएं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 01:27 PM IST
CM Mehbooba Mufti says at passing out parade of Police constables J&K Police has the toughest work
CM Mehbooba Mufti - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर की सीएम महबूबा मुफ्ती ने आज पुलिस कांस्टेबलों की पासिंग आउट परेड को संबोधित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने संबोधन में कहा कि, 'हमारी सीमा पर इस वक्त खुदा ना खास्ता एक तरह से खून की होली चल रही है। देश विकास के रास्ते पर है, यह वही है जिसके बारे में प्रधानमंत्री कहते हैं, लेकिन हमारे राज्य में स्थिति बिल्कुल उलट है। मैं प्रधानमंत्री और पाकिस्तान से अपील करती हूं कि, जम्मू-कश्मीर को जंग का अखाड़ा नहीं दोस्ती का पुल बनायें।'
 
इससे पहले उन्होंने नए कांस्टेबलों से कहा कि, जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का काम सबसे मुश्किल है, क्योंकी आपके सामने बहुत बड़ी चुनौती है। आपको कानून-व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए अपने ही लोगों से सामना करना पड़ेगा और उनसे निपटने के दौरान आपको धैर्य रखना होगा।

बता दें कि, पाकिस्तान की ओर से लगातार  एलओसी और अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा (आईबी) पर भारी गोलाबारी की जा रही है। भारतीय चौकियों के साथ ही रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाकर गोले दागे जा रहे हैं। शनिवार को इसमें सेना का एक जवान शहीद हो गया, जबकि तीन नागरिकों की मौत हो गई थी।

साथ ही तीन जवानों सहित दर्जन भर से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए थे। 100 से अधिक मकान क्षतिग्रस्त हो गए। 40 हजार से अधिक लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया गया है। जवाबी कार्रवाई में पाक के 8  रेंजरों के मारे जाने और कई चौकियों के ध्वस्त होने की सूचना है। इससे सीमा पर जबर्दस्त तनाव है। इस बीच आईबी पर सुचेतगढ़, अब्दुलियां, कोरटाना खुर्द इलाकों में तोपें तैनात कर दी गई हैं। सेना के जवानों की भी तैनाती की गई है।
cm mehbooba mufti passing out parade police constables pm modi pakistan

