Download App
आपका शहर Close

शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान फिसली CM मुफ्ती के भाई की जुबान, God को बोल गए Dog

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 02:41 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
CM Mehbooba Brother Tasaduq Mufti Tongue slips while taking oath at Jammu
जम्मू-कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती के भाई तसादुक मुफ्ती की शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान जुबान फिसल गई। दरअसल तसादुक मुफ्ती को जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल एन एन वोहरा ने कैबिनेट मंत्री पद की शपथ ली। शपथ लेते वक्त उनकी जुबान फिसल गई और उन्होंने इन द नेम ऑफ गॉड की जगह गलती से इन द नेम ऑफ डॉग बोल दिया। हालांकि तुरंत बाद उन्होंने अपनी गलती सुधार ली और अपने शब्दों को ठीक कर लिया। 
गौरतलब है कि तसादुक ने हाल ही में सीएम ग्रीवांस सेल से इस्तीफा दिया था। तसादुक को राज्यपाल की मंजूरी के बाद कैबिनेट में शामिल किया जा रहा है। बता दें कि तसादुक अनंतनाग सीट से पीडीपी से चुनाव भी लड़ चुके हैं लेकिन वोटिंग के दौरान हुई हिंसा के कारण चुनाव स्थगित कर दिया गया था।
सम्बंधित खबरें :
Comments

Browse By Tags

cm mehbooba mufti tasaduq mufti jammu kashmir

स्पॉटलाइट

45 की मंंदिरा ने सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की रिवीलिंग फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'बुड्ढी-वल्गर'

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
mandira bedi troll on her revealing photo

एयरपोर्ट पर गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ टाइगर ने की ऐसी हरकत, देखकर शर्मिंदा हो गए रणवीर सिंह

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
tiger shoff disha patani and ranveer singh spotted at mumbai airport

Bigg Boss 11: आकाश और शिल्पा के Kiss पर अर्शी खान का बड़ा खुलासा, हिना की भी खोली पोल

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
arshi khan revealed about shipla shinde and akash dadlani kiss matter

धुआंधार कमाई कर बॉक्स ऑफिस का बादशाह बना 'टाइगर', 6 दिन में कर डाली रिकॉर्ड तोड़ कमाई

  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan film tiger zinda hai sixth day collection

VIDEO: 200 करोड़ कमाने के बाद थम नहीं रहे सलमान के पैर, पार्टी में जमकर नाचते नजर आए

  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
salman khan dance on baby ko base pasanad hai video viral

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तानी मीडिया की बदसलूकी का वीडियो सामने आया, मां-पत्नी से पूछे ऐसे सवाल
Read More

आज का मुद्दा

कुलभूषण मामले में पाक का नया पैंतरा, फॉरेंसिक जांच के लिए भेजीं मां-पत्नी की जूतियां

pakistan sent kulbhushan jadhav's mother and wife shoes for forensic test

Most Read

हार्दिक पटेल ने 'थामा' लालटेन, तेजस्वी यादव ने यह कहा

Hardik Patel lights lantern in gujarat Tejashwi Yadav retweets hardik tweet
  • 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

तांत्रिक पति से परेशान पत्नी, गलत काम कराने का बनाता था दबाव

Wife troubled by a tantric husband, made pressure to work wrong
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

शादी के बाद धर्म नहीं बदला तो ससुर-चचिया ससुर ने किया गैंगरेप, चीखें सुनता रहा पति

Woman gang raped murdered as she denied to change religion after marriage in Ramgarh Jharkhand
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यना‌थ पर दर्ज मुकदमा वापस लेगी यूपी सरकार, जारी किए गए आदेश

Uttar Pradesh government to cancel case filed against chief minister yogi adityanath.
  • 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

नए साल में जारी होगी दरोगा भर्ती की आंसर शीट, अभ्यर्थी दर्ज कर सकेंगे आपत्ति

Up police inspector recruitment examination answer key will be issued on 2 January 2018
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

मुरादाबाद के पूर्व एसडीएम सन्त कुमार निलंबित, ग्राम सभा भूमि घोटाले में हुई कार्रवाई

moradabad sdm sant kumar suspended
  • 28 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!