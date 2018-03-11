शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   CM MEHBOOB TALKS TO RAJNATH SINGH ON KAMRAN YUSUF CASE

CM महबूबा ने गृहमंत्री से की कमरान युसूफ के मामले में हस्ताक्षेप की अपील

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sun, 11 Mar 2018 11:02 PM IST
CM MEHBOOB TALKS TO RAJNATH SINGH ON KAMRAN YUSUF CASE
mehbooba mufti - फोटो : ANI
रियासत की मुख्यमंत्री महबूबा मुफ्ती ने रविवार को गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से फोन पर फोटो जर्नालिस्ट कमरान युसूफ के मामले में बातचीत की। उन्होंने इस पूरे मामले मे गृहमंत्री से हस्ताक्षेप करने की अपील की।
उन्होंने कहा कि एक उभरते युवा पत्रकार का जीवन बर्बाद न हो सके इस लिए ऐसा करना जरूरी है। गौरतलब है कि कमरान तो एनआईए की टीम ने सितंबर 2017 को टेरर फंडिंग केस में हिरासत में लिया था। 





कौन है कमरान 
कमरान युसूफ कश्मीर का एक फ्रीलांसर फोटोजर्नालिस्ट है। जिस पर कश्मीर हिंसा के दौरान सुरक्षाबलों पर पत्थरबाजी में शामिल होने का आरोप है। इस मामले में नेशनल इन्वेस्टीगेशन एजेंसी(एनआईए) द्वारा उसे सिंतबर 2017 में हिरासत में लिया गया था। फिलहाल कमरान एनआईए की कस्टडी में है। 
kamran yusuf mehbooba mufti rajnath singh

