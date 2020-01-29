शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुपवाड़ा में सीबाआई ने की छापामारी, हैहमा और खुमरियाल में चल रही कार्रवाई

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 05:18 PM IST
सीबीआई
सीबीआई - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सीबीआई ने उत्तरी कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में कई स्थानों पर छापे मारे है। बताया जा रहा है कि कुपवाड़ा के हैहमा और खुमरियाल इलाके में सीबाआई ने छापामारी की है। हालांकि अभी तक कोई आधिकारी यह बोलने को तैयार नहीं है कि किस मामले से जुड़ी यह कार्रवाई की जा रही है। वहीं सूत्रों का कहना है कि एक बैंक से जुड़े मामले में यह कार्रवाई चल रही है।
अपडेट जारी है...
cbi raid north kashmir cbi raid in north kashmir
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

