दर्दनाक हादसा: ट्रेलर से फिसलकर कैप्टन दीक्षांत थापा पर आ गिरा बीएमपी, निधन

Captain Dikshant Thapa passed away in an accident in Ladakh yesterday after BMP infantry combat vehicle toppled from the trailer on him. While loading BMP, a civil truck rammed the trailer due to which it toppled. The incident took place near Karu in Ladakh: Army officials— ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2020
