Party gave me responsibility to bring in change after 3 yrs. I'll try my best to meet expectations of people&work for Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh. We had entered into alliance, following people's mandate. I hope it keeps working for them: Kavinder Gupta, Dy CM elect #JammuAndKashmir

It was the decision of the party to change roles. Keeping in line with that decision I stepped down. The govt has worked well for three years. I am sure they will perform very well: Nirmal Singh, Former Deputy CM #JammuAndKashmir on state cabinet reshuffle