शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Blast Followed By Massive Firing Near CRPF Camp In South Kashmirs Newa Area Of District Pulwam

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, सुरक्षाबलों ने इलाके को घेरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 08:41 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुलवामा जिले में स्थित सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर आतंकी हमला हुआ है। आतंकियों ने कैंप के पास पहले धमाका किया फिर फायरिंग शुरू कर दी। सुरक्षाबलों ने भी इलाके को घेरकर कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी है।
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के अनुसार, पुलवामा के नेवा इलाके में स्थित सीआरपीएफ कैंप पर आतंकियों ने पहले ग्रेनेड फेंका फिर फायरिंग की। जिसके बाद सुरक्षाबलों ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया। इस दौरान किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।

Recommended

Bollywood

PHOTOS: एक बार फिर सारी लाइम लाइट चुरा ले गए बॉलीवुड के नए दूल्हा-दुल्हन, देखकर कहेंगे 'नजर ना लगे'

20 नवंबर 2018

ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
ranveer deepika
Bollywood

PHOTOS: एक बार फिर सारी लाइम लाइट चुरा ले गए बॉलीवुड के नए दूल्हा-दुल्हन, देखकर कहेंगे 'नजर ना लगे'

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

पुलिस पूछताछ में शेरा ने किए कई खुलासे, सलमान खान को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

20 नवंबर 2018

salman khan
सलीम खान और सलमान
सलमान खान
Salman khan
Bollywood

पुलिस पूछताछ में शेरा ने किए कई खुलासे, सलमान खान को दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

20 नवंबर 2018

IND V AUS: Full schedule of Indias tour of Australia T20, test and ODI
Cricket News

21 नवंबर से भारत के ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे की शुरुआत, ये रहा पूरा शेड्यूल, देखिए कब-कहां होंगे मैच

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen snake
sushmita
sushmita sen
python
Bollywood

सांप को देवता समझकर पूजती है ये बॉलीवुड बर्थडे गर्ल, घर में खूंखार पाइथन के साथ गुजारती हैं वक्त

19 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

PHOTOS: क्या से क्या हो गए 'बाहुबली', इतना वजन बढ़ा कि पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल

20 नवंबर 2018

prabhas
prabhas
prabhas
prabhas
Bollywood

PHOTOS: क्या से क्या हो गए 'बाहुबली', इतना वजन बढ़ा कि पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल

20 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

शादी से लाख गुना ज्यादा खूबसूरत हैं दीपिका-रणवीर की मेहंदी की तस्वीरें, कुछ पलों में हुईं वायरल

20 नवंबर 2018

deepika padukone
deepika padukone
ranveer deepika
ranveer singh
Bollywood

शादी से लाख गुना ज्यादा खूबसूरत हैं दीपिका-रणवीर की मेहंदी की तस्वीरें, कुछ पलों में हुईं वायरल

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jammu and kashmir terror attack crpf camp jammu and kashmir police जम्मू और कश्मीर
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Husband cuts wife tongue
Weird Stories

पति ने काटी पत्नी की जीभ, बोला- कैंची की तरह बहुत चलती थी उसकी जुबान

20 नवंबर 2018

jonestown mass death
Weird Stories

जब 900 से ज्यादा लोगों ने एक साथ कर ली थी आत्महत्या, वजह जानकर गुस्से से तिलमिला उठेंगे आप

20 नवंबर 2018

cars
Auto News

कार को चलाकर क्या आप भी हो गए हैं बोर? तो डाल लें नई जान

20 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World of Wonders

यहां शादी से पहले पुरुषों को साबित करनी पड़ती है अपनी मर्दानगी, दिया जाता है 'जोर का झटका'

20 नवंबर 2018

Know about the five villages of india which are called next paradise after kashmir
Travel

कश्मीर ही नहीं भारत के ये 5 गांव भी हैं धरती पर स्वर्ग, देखते रह जाएंगे खूबसूरती

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
अशोक तंवर (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

इनेलो में रार के बाद अभय चौटाला भाजपा की बी टीम, अजय चौटाला के दोनों बेटे सी टीम: तंवर

20 नवंबर 2018

mamta banarjee
India News

...तो इसलिए ममता-नायडू-पवार ने टाली 22 नवंबर की विपक्ष की बैठक 

20 नवंबर 2018

law
India News

बैंक खाता आधार से जुड़ा न होने पर नहीं रोका जा सकता वेतन : हाईकोर्ट

20 नवंबर 2018

जीप के बोनेट पर बैठे लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी
Meerut

कैबिनेट मंत्री से धक्कामुक्की, जगह नहीं मिलने पर जीप के बोनट पर ही बैठ गए लक्ष्मीकांत वाजपेयी

20 नवंबर 2018

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा, वह राज्यों को स्कीम लागू करने का निर्देश देगा 

20 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

हफीज उल्लाह मीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में आतंकियों ने हुर्रियत नेता की गोली मार कर की हत्या

जम्मू-कश्मीर के अनंतनाग में आतंकियों ने हुर्रियत नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। दक्षिण कश्मीर के अचबल इलाके में रहने वाले हफीज उल्लाह मीर को आतंकियों ने निशाना बनाया। मीर को गोली लगने के बाद अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गाया।

20 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
jammu kashmir rajouri naushera lam sector pakistan sniper shot hit army jawan
Jammu

पाक ने नौशेरा दो अलग-अलग सेक्टर में तीन घंटे की फायरिंग, एक जवान को बनाया स्नाइपर शॉट से निशाना

20 नवंबर 2018

वैष्णो देवी
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: वैष्णो देवी माता के दर्शन के लिए जा रही महाराष्ट्र की महिला की कटरा में हुई मौत

20 नवंबर 2018

महिला आतंकी
Jammu

खूबसूरती का फायदा उठा युवाओं को आतंकी बना रही हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर में महिलाएं

19 नवंबर 2018

पुंछ ब्रिगेड हेडक्वाटर
Jammu

J&K: पाकिस्तानी सेना ने एक बार फिर की नापाक हरकत, पुंछ ब्रिगेड में गोले दागे

20 नवंबर 2018

Police probing social media accounts propagating videos of 'executions' by militants: Kashmir IGP
Jammu

क्या आपने सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो शेयर किया है, हो सकती है जेल...

19 नवंबर 2018

श्रीनगर से गिरफ्तार महिला आतंकी
Jammu

श्रीनगर से महिला आतंकी गिरफ्तार, लश्कर और हिजबुल दोनों के लिए करती है काम

18 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में अल-बद्र के 2 आतंकी ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

18 नवंबर 2018

dead alive mistry: officially dead man returned home in poonch jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कब्र में दफन होने के सात महीने बाद जिंदा लौटा युवक, परिजन और पुलिस हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी द्वारा मारे गए युवक का बनाया था वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
Jammu

जम्मू: आतंकियों ने पहली बार ISIS की तर्ज पर युवक की हत्या कर वीडियो किया जारी

17 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

#shopianencounter: सेना ने मार गिराए 4 आतंकी

शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ में 4 आतंकी मारे गए। मुठभेड़ शोपियां के नंदीगामा में हुई। जहां ये आतंकी छुपे हुए थे। इस मुठभेड़ में एक जवान भी शहीद हो गया।

20 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के जवान, देखिए वीडियो

15 नवंबर 2018

बर्फबाीर 1:15

VIDEO: बर्फबारी से शीत लहर की चपेट में घाटी, बंद हुए कई महत्वपूर्ण रास्ते

14 नवंबर 2018

कश्मीर 1:05

कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़

5 नवंबर 2018

ओवैसी 1:05

मुगल रोड से बर्फ हटाने का काम जारी, फंसे हुए लोगों को किया गया रेस्क्यू

5 नवंबर 2018

Related

zakir musa
Jammu

पंजाब में दिखा 12 लाख का इनामी आतंकी, जम्मू-कश्मीर सहित दोनों राज्यों में हाई अलर्ट

16 नवंबर 2018

indian security forces destroyed paksitani army posts on jammu kashmir border
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान की तीन सैन्य पोस्ट तबाह, भारत ने घुसपैठ का दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब

15 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Jammu

पंजाब में गन्ना किसानों के रेल रोको आंदोलन से 71 ट्रेन कैंसिल और डायवर्ट

18 नवंबर 2018

मृत युवक
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां में आतंकियों ने पांच युवाओं का किया अपहरण, एक की हत्या

17 नवंबर 2018

पलांवाला में युवक ने की आत्महत्या
Jammu

पलांवाला में युवक ने की आत्महत्या

20 नवंबर 2018

बीजेपी एमपी का त्याग पत्र
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: बीजेपी सांसद ने पार्टी छोड़ने के साथ एमपी पद से दिया इस्तीफा, ये है अहम वजह...

15 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.