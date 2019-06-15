जम्मू-कश्मीरः सेना ने पूर्व सैनिकों के लिए श्रीनगर में निकाली रैली, परिवार ने लिया हिस्सा

J&K: Army organised a rally for ex-servicemen at Jammu&Kashmir Light Infantry (JAK LI) Centre in Srinagar today, to make ex-servicemen&their families aware about the benefits of welfare schemes by Indian Army. Around 700 ex-servicemen&their families participated in the rally. pic.twitter.com/RQ8Lcnhp4M— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2019
कारगिल विजय दिवस की 20वीं वर्षगांठ पर इस वर्ष द्रास तथा नई दिल्ली में कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाएंगे।
15 जून 2019