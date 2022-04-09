{"_id":"6250d1864f9e26024077e91e","slug":"an-encounter-in-the-sirhama-area-of-anantnag-district","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनंतनाग और कुलगाम में मुठभेड़, दोनों जगह घिरे आतंकी, कुछ इलाकों में इंटरनेट बंद","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अनंतनाग में सुरक्षा बलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार पुलिस और सुरक्षा बलों ने मोर्चा संभाला हुआ है। कश्मीर पुलिस ने जानकारी दी है कि अनंतनाग के कुछ हिस्सों में एहतियात के तौर पर इंटरनेट बंद कर दिया गया है। कुलगाम में भी आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि ये मुठभेड़ कुलगाम के डीएचपोरा इलाके में हो रही है। जानकारी के अनुसार अनंतनाग में चल रही मुठभेड़ में लश्कर का आतंकी फंसा हुआ है जबकि कुलगाम में हो रही मुठभेड़ में जैश के आतंकियों के घिरे होने की सूचना है।







J&K | An encounter breaks out in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures: Kashmir Police



Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022

Jammu & Kashmir | An encounter breaks out at Chaki Samad, DH Pora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job: Police



Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

J&K | Encounter going on in two districts of south Kashmir. LeT terrorist trapped in Anantnag and JeM terrorists in Kulgam: IGP Kashmir — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022

