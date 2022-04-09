जम्मू-कश्मीर : अनंतनाग और कुलगाम में मुठभेड़, दोनों जगह घिरे आतंकी, कुछ इलाकों में इंटरनेट बंद

कुलगाम में भी आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ शुरू हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि ये मुठभेड़ कुलगाम के डीएचपोरा इलाके में हो रही है।
J&K | An encounter breaks out in the Sirhama area of Anantnag district. Police and security forces are on the job. The Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures: Kashmir Police
Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2022
जानकारी के अनुसार अनंतनाग में चल रही मुठभेड़ में लश्कर का आतंकी फंसा हुआ है जबकि कुलगाम में हो रही मुठभेड़ में जैश के आतंकियों के घिरे होने की सूचना है।
Jammu & Kashmir | An encounter breaks out at Chaki Samad, DH Pora area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job: Police— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022
Details awaited.
J&K | Encounter going on in two districts of south Kashmir. LeT terrorist trapped in Anantnag and JeM terrorists in Kulgam: IGP Kashmir— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2022
