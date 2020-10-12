शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   An encounter between security forces and terrorists at Rambagh area of Srinagar

श्रीनगर में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक विदेशी आतंकी के घिरे होने की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 12 Oct 2020 08:47 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर की राजधानी श्रीनगर के रामबाग इलाके में सोमवार को सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। पुलिस और सीआरपीएफ की संयुक्त टीम इस ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दे रही है। सुरक्षाबलों ने आशंका जताई है कि इलाके में दो आतंकी छिपे हुए हैं, जिन्हें उन्होंने घेर लिया है। 
बताया जा रहा है कि छिपे आतंकियों में से एक विदेशी है जबकि दूसरी स्थानीय आतंकी है।

city & states jammu jammu and kashmir jammu news jammu kashmir news terrorist in jammu jammu kashmir

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

