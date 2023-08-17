Jammu Kashmir : राजोरी में आया भूकंप, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.6 रही तीव्रता

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजोरी में आज तड़के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किये गये। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार इस भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.6 दर्ज की गई।
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri at around 3:49 am: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ziM4aUw092
— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2023
राष्ट्रीय भूकंप विज्ञान केंद्र के अनुसार इस साल जून से लेकर अभी तक जम्मू-कश्मीर में अलग-अलग तीव्रता के 13 भूकंप आ चुके हैं। इससे पहले इसी महीने गुलमर्ग में भूकंप आया था जिसकी तीव्रता 5.2 थी। उससे पहले 10 जुलाई को जम्मू-कश्मीर के डोडा में 4.9 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए थे।
