Jammu Kashmir : राजोरी में आया भूकंप, रिक्टर पैमाने पर 3.6 रही तीव्रता

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजोरी में आज तड़के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किये गये। नेशनल सेंटर फॉर सीस्मोलॉजी के अनुसार इस भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.6 दर्ज की गई।

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri at around 3:49 am: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/ziM4aUw092