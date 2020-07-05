शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   An earthquake of 4.7 hit  Kargil and Ladakh 

भूकंप के झटकों से हिले कारगिल और लद्दाख, 4.7 रही तीव्रता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sun, 05 Jul 2020 06:44 AM IST
भूकंप
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कारगिल और लद्दाख में भूकंप आया है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार रिक्टर पैमाने पर इस भूकंप की तीव्रता 4.7 रही। 
earthquake kargil ladakh national center for seismology

