अंबेडकर युवा संगठन

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 21 Oct 2019 01:48 AM IST
अमबेङकर युवा संगठन का परदरशनी मेदान मे परदरशन
अमबेङकर युवा संगठन का परदरशनी मेदान मे परदरशन
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू। केंद्रीय विवि के छात्राओं और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ताओं ने आंबेडकर युवा संगठन के बैनर तले रविवार को प्रेस क्लब के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया। उन्होंने केंद्रीय विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर के पदों पर नियुक्ति के लिए रोस्टर का पालन नहीं किया गया। प्रशासन द्वारा पदों की नियुक्ति में धांधली की गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम विवि प्रशासन के खिलाफ सीबीआई जांच की मांग करते हैं। ब्यूरो
agitaion
