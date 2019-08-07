शहर चुनें

After abrogation of jammu kashmir NSA Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian, lunch with them.

कश्मीर पहुंचे अजीत डोभाल, शोपियां में आम लोगों के साथ खाना खाते आए नजर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 07 Aug 2019 05:49 PM IST
अजित डोभाल
अजित डोभाल - फोटो : ani
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहाकार अजीत डोभाल जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए के खत्म होने के बाद घाटी में हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए पहुंचे। बुधवार को डोभाल को कश्मीर की सड़कों पर स्थानीय लोगों के साथ खाना खाते हुए देखा गया। 
इसके अलावा उन्होंने घाटी में सेना के कुछ अधिकारियों से भी मुलाकात की। डोभाल ने पुलिसकर्मियों से भी मुलाकात की, इस दौरान जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।

रियासी की डीसी इंदु कंवल चिब ने जानकारी दी है कि घाटी में सभी स्कूल और कॉलेज गुरुवार(8 अगस्त) तक बंद रहेंगे। जबकि सरकारी दफ्तर, बैंक गुरुवार से खुल जाएंगे। हालांकि धारा 144 अगले आदेश तक जारी रहेगी। 



article 370 article 15 ajit doval
राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

कश्मीरः सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर राज्यपाल का बड़ा बयान, बोले- स्थिति संतोषजनक

जम्मू-कश्मीर राजभवन में मंगलवार बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की गई। जम्मू-कश्मीर राजभवन में मंगलवार बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की गई।

7 अगस्त 2019

धारा 370 (ग्राफिक्स)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः 62 साल बाद सफाई कर्मचारियों को मिला अधिकार, पहले यह था रोड़ा

7 अगस्त 2019

फाइल
Jammu

कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में घुसपैठ कर रहे छह आतंकियों को सेना ने खदेड़ा, मुठभेड़ में एक जवान घायल

6 अगस्त 2019

अजीत डोभाल, राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

कश्मीरः अधिकारियों से बोले डोभाल- ऐसी करें व्यवस्था कि लोगों को समस्या का सामना न करना पड़े

6 अगस्त 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 पर महबूबा का ट्वीट: लोकतंत्र के मंदिर से हमें धोखा मिला, परिणाम भयावह होंगे

5 अगस्त 2019

Article 370
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने से कश्मीर में क्या-क्या बदलेगा?

5 अगस्त 2019

nirmal singh
Jammu

स्पीकर ने सरकारी वाहन से उतारा जम्मू-कश्मीर का झंडा

7 अगस्त 2019

कोर ग्रुप के साथ सेना की बैठक
Jammu

कश्मीर में अगर पाक कोई ना'पाक' हरकत करता है मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे: भारतीय सेना

6 अगस्त 2019

बॉर्डर और एलओसी पर बढ़ा दी गई सतर्कता
Jammu

बौखलाहट में पाकिस्तान रच रहा है बड़ी साजिश, बॉर्डर और एलओसी पर बढ़ाई गई सतर्कता

6 अगस्त 2019

कोर ग्रुप के साथ सेना की बैठक
Jammu

पाकिस्तान बढ़ा रहा लॉन्चिंग पैड पर आतंकियों की संख्या, सेना बोली- पाक हरकतों से आ जाएं बाज, वरना...

6 अगस्त 2019

