कश्मीर पहुंचे अजीत डोभाल, शोपियां में आम लोगों के साथ खाना खाते आए नजर

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian, has lunch with them. pic.twitter.com/zPBNW1ZX9k — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Indu Kanwal Chib,DC Reasi:All schools&colleges to remain closed on Thursday (8 August) whereas all Govt offices&Banks to resume services from Thursday.Restrictions imposed under Section 144 (gathering of more than 4 people banned) to continue till further orders. #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहाकार अजीत डोभाल जम्मू-कश्मीर में अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए के खत्म होने के बाद घाटी में हालात का जायजा लेने के लिए पहुंचे। बुधवार को डोभाल को कश्मीर की सड़कों पर स्थानीय लोगों के साथ खाना खाते हुए देखा गया।इसके अलावा उन्होंने घाटी में सेना के कुछ अधिकारियों से भी मुलाकात की। डोभाल ने पुलिसकर्मियों से भी मुलाकात की, इस दौरान जम्मू-कश्मीर के डीजीपी दिलबाग सिंह भी मौजूद रहे।रियासी की डीसी इंदु कंवल चिब ने जानकारी दी है कि घाटी में सभी स्कूल और कॉलेज गुरुवार(8 अगस्त) तक बंद रहेंगे। जबकि सरकारी दफ्तर, बैंक गुरुवार से खुल जाएंगे। हालांकि धारा 144 अगले आदेश तक जारी रहेगी।