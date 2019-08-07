कश्मीर पहुंचे अजीत डोभाल, शोपियां में आम लोगों के साथ खाना खाते आए नजर

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval interacts with locals in Shopian, has lunch with them. pic.twitter.com/zPBNW1ZX9k— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
Indu Kanwal Chib,DC Reasi:All schools&colleges to remain closed on Thursday (8 August) whereas all Govt offices&Banks to resume services from Thursday.Restrictions imposed under Section 144 (gathering of more than 4 people banned) to continue till further orders. #JammuAndKashmir— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर राजभवन में मंगलवार बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की गई। जम्मू-कश्मीर राजभवन में मंगलवार बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में सुरक्षा और कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की गई।
7 अगस्त 2019