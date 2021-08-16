अफगानिस्तान मामले पर उमर अब्दुल्ला बोले: ट्रंप या किसी और को जिम्मेदार न ठहराएं बाइडेन, अमेरिका का ये तरीका गलत

I don’t grudge the US their departure from Afghanistan but this wasn’t the way to leave. @JoeBiden this is on you. You can’t blame Trump or anyone else for this. As @POTUS you set the final date & created a vacuum. This is your foreign policy legacy, make no mistake. https://t.co/t6HrMHzNzw— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 16, 2021
