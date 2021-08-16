बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
अफगानिस्तान मामले पर उमर अब्दुल्ला बोले: ट्रंप या किसी और को जिम्मेदार न ठहराएं बाइडेन, अमेरिका का ये तरीका गलत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Mon, 16 Aug 2021 05:33 PM IST

सार

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने अफगानिस्तान में बिगड़े हालातों पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। अमेरिका की नीतियों पर उन्होंने सवाल उठाया है।
उमर अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो)
उमर अब्दुल्ला (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

अफगानिस्तान में बिगड़े हालातों पर जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। उन्होंने कहा है कि वह अमेरिका के अफगानिस्तान से जाने से नाराज नहीं हैं, लेकिन अमेरिका का वहां से जाने का तरीका गलत था। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन को ट्विटर पर टैग करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि यह आपकी जिम्मेदारी है। इसके लिए आप पूर्व राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप या किसी और को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहरा सकते।
city & states jammu jammu and kashmir afghanistan omar abdullah joe biden trump
