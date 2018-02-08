अपना शहर चुनें

चार महीने पहले से रची जा रही थी आतंकी नवीद को भगाने की साजिशः एडीजीपी मुनीर खान

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 06:53 PM IST
ADGP MUNIR KHAN - फोटो : ANI
जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस के एडीजीपी मुनीर खान ने वीरवार को प्रेस वार्ता की। इस प्रेस वार्ता में उन्होंने श्रीनगर के श्री महराजा हरि सिंह अस्पताल से फरार आतंकी नवीद के मामले में मीडिया को विस्तृत रूप से जानकारी दी। खान ने बताया कि नवीद को फरार होने के मामले में स्पेशल इन्वेस्टीगेशन टीम(SIT)  का गठन किया गया है।

जो इस पूरे मामले की जांच कर रही है। नवीद को भगाने के मामले में शामिल दो आतंकी और दो ओजीडब्लू को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। गिरफ्तार हुए आतंकियों की पहचान काकापोरा, पुलवामा के रहने शकील अहमद भट्ट और टिका खान है जबकि ओजीडब्लू की पहचान सईद और मो. सफी वानी की तौर पर हुई है।

नवीद को भगाने में बाइक का इस्तेमाल हुआ है जबकि उसे शहर से बाहर ले जाने के लिए टीका खान ने कार का इंतेजाम किया है। घटना में शामिल पांचवा आतंकी बिलाल अभी फरार है उसी ने वक्त नवीद को पिस्टल थमाई थी। 

खान ने बताया कि आतंकी नवीद को छुड़ाने की कोशिश पिछले चार महीनों से की जा रही थी। एडीजीपी ने बताया कि आतंकियों को रोकने के लिए हम भी अस्पताल के परिसर में फायर कर सकते थे लेकिन हम पुलिस वाले हैं आतंकी नहीं। क्यों कि इससे अन्य बेकसूर लोगों के मारे जाने की संभावना पैदा हो सकती थी।

उन्होंने बताया कि आतंकी नवीद फरार होने के एक दिन बाद तक शहर में रूका था। उन्होंने इस बात को भी स्वीकार किया की इस घटना को अंजाम देने में मोबाइल फोन का प्रयोग हुआ है। 
