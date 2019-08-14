शहर चुनें

Addnl Director General of Police Law Order,Munir Khan said Law order is totally under control

जम्मू-कश्मीर में हालात नियंत्रण में हैं, पड़ोसी देश और विपक्ष प्रोपोगेंडा फैला रहा: डीजीपी मुनीर खान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 14 Aug 2019 11:33 AM IST
मुनीर खान
मुनीर खान - फोटो : ani
जम्मू-कश्मीर के वर्तमान हालात पर अतिरिक्त पुलिस महानिदेशक (कानून व्यवस्था) मुनीर खान ने बुधवार को कहा कि कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति पूरी तरह से नियंत्रण में है। श्रीनगर जिले और अन्य जिलों के विभिन्न हिस्सों में स्थानीय स्तर पर कुछ घटनाएं हुई थीं  लेकिन इनमें कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ है।
उन्होंने कहा कि जब कानून और व्यवस्था को लेकर कोई नई स्थिति उत्पन्न होती है, तो पड़ोसी राज्यों सहित विपक्षी पार्टियां प्रोपेगेंडा फैलाती हैं। जिनका मुख्य मकसद माहौल खराब करना होता है। वायरल हो रहे कुछ वीडियो को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि यह 2016 और 2010 के वीडियो अब वायरल हो रहे हैं, यह उन्हीं लोगों के प्रोपोगेंडा का हिस्सा है। हम इन प्रयासों को विफल करने के लिए सभी उपाय कर रहे हैं।
 


 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत
Jammu

सेना प्रमुख रावत बोले, पाकिस्तान की हर हरकत का जवाब देंगे

नियंत्रण रेखा(एलओसी) पर पाकिस्तानी आर्मी की बढ़ती सक्रियता को लेकर सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने मंगलवार को बयान दिया।

13 अगस्त 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल मलिक की सभी सरपंचों को हिदायत, स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर फहराएं तिरंगा

14 अगस्त 2019

several congress leaders join bjp in jammu, avinash rai khanna targets on article 370
Jammu

जम्मू: कांग्रेस के कई नेता भाजपा में हुए शामिल, खन्ना बोले-जम्मू-कश्मीर में अब एक विधान, एक निशान

14 अगस्त 2019

महबूबा मुफ्ती, उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नजरबंदी के दौरान भिड़े उमर और महबूबा, एक दूसरे पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप

12 अगस्त 2019

प्रधान सचिव जम्मू-कश्मीर योजना आयोग
Jammu

कश्मीरः प्रधान सचिव ने दिया 2016 की घटना का हवाला, कहा- हमने लोगों की जिंदगियां बचाईं

13 अगस्त 2019

इन्वेस्टर समिट
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में 12 अक्टूबर को आयोजित होगी ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर समिट, पहुंच सकते हैं पीएम मोदी

14 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी, राज्यपाल जम्मू-कश्मीर सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

राहुल गांधी को विशेष विमान भेजूंगा, कश्मीर आएं, हकीकत जानें, फिर बयान दें: राज्यपाल मलिक

13 अगस्त 2019

अविनाश राय खन्ना
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः सियासी हवा बदलने लगी ठिकाना! कांग्रेस को लग सकता है तगड़ा झटका

13 अगस्त 2019

एनएसए अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

कश्मीरः ईद के दिन अजीत डोभाल ने लिया श्रीनगर के हालात का जायजा

12 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर में भूकंप के झटके, घरों से बाहर निकले लोग, 4.2 थी तीव्रता

13 अगस्त 2019

