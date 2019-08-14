जम्मू-कश्मीर में हालात नियंत्रण में हैं, पड़ोसी देश और विपक्ष प्रोपोगेंडा फैला रहा: डीजीपी मुनीर खान

J&K Addnl Director General of Police,Law&Order,Munir Khan: Law order situation is totally under control. There have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar district and other districts, which had been contained&dealt with locally. There have been no major injuries. pic.twitter.com/tSNV1So45S— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019
J&K ADGP: When a new situation of law&order arises, opposite parties including the neighbouring states take the initiative of unleashing the propaganda. Videos of 2016 & 2010 are in circulation now, that is part of propaganda. We're taking all measures to thwart these attempts pic.twitter.com/iEvRRmPNWZ— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
नियंत्रण रेखा(एलओसी) पर पाकिस्तानी आर्मी की बढ़ती सक्रियता को लेकर सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने मंगलवार को बयान दिया।
13 अगस्त 2019