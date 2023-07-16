Jammu Kashmir : पत्थरों की चपेट में से अमरनाथ यात्रा पर आई महिला श्रद्धालु की मौत, बचाव दल के सदस्य भी घायल

अमरनाथ यात्रा पर निकली एक महिला की प्राकृतिक रूप से गिरने वाले पत्थरों की चपेट में आने से मौत हो गई। महिला को बचाने की कोशिश करने वाले जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस की माउंटेन रेस्क्यू टीम के दो अन्य सदस्य भी गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जम्मू कश्मीर पुलिस ने बताया कि यात्रा ड्यूटी पर तैनात घायल पुलिस कर्मियों को सेना और निजी हेलीकॉप्टर द्वारा निकाला गया।

#WATCH | J&K | A lady on Amaranth Yatra died after being struck by naturally occurring shooting stones. Two other members of the Mountain Rescue Team of J&K Police who tried to rescue the lady were also seriously injured. The injured Police personnel were evacuated by army and… pic.twitter.com/OwH6lmCtkj