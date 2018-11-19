शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir › Jammu › घाटी में दो जगह चला कासो

घाटी में दो जगह चला कासो

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 01:35 AM IST
श्रीनगर/पुलवामा। आतंकियों का इनपुट मिलने पर सुरक्षा बलों की ओर से दो स्थानों पर सर्च आपरेशन चलाया गया। लेकिन कोई सफलता नहीं मिलने पर बाद में स्थगित कर दिया। जानकारी के अनुसार रविवार शाम को आतंकियों की सूचना मिलने पर श्रीनगर के नौशहरा के नालबल वेचरनाग और दक्षिण कश्मीर के पुलवामा के जाजसरा त्राल में सर्च आपरेशन चलारया गया। तलाशी के बाद सफलता नहीं मिलने पर उसे स्थगित कर दिया।
महिला आतंकी
Jammu

खूबसूरती का फायदा उठा युवाओं को आतंकी बना रही हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर में महिलाएं

कश्मीर में हमलों के लिए आतंकी संगठन महिलाओं को कूरियर की तरह इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं। आतंकी वारदात में महिलाओं का इस्तेमाल करना सुरक्षाबलों के लिए नई चुनौती है। खुफिया एजेंसियों ने कश्मीरी महिलाओं के पाकिस्तान आने-जाने पर नजर रखना शुरू कर दिया है।

19 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
isis
Jammu

जैश के आतंकियों ने अपनाया आईएसआईएस का फार्मूला, 11वीं के छात्र को गला रेतकर उतारा मौत के घाट

18 नवंबर 2018

श्रीनगर से गिरफ्तार महिला आतंकी
Jammu

श्रीनगर से महिला आतंकी गिरफ्तार, लश्कर और हिजबुल दोनों के लिए करती है काम

18 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सुरक्षाबलों के साथ मुठभेड़ में अल-बद्र के 2 आतंकी ढेर, सर्च ऑपरेशन जारी

18 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
Jammu

पंजाब में गन्ना किसानों के रेल रोको आंदोलन से 71 ट्रेन कैंसिल और डायवर्ट

18 नवंबर 2018

dead alive mistry: officially dead man returned home in poonch jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: कब्र में दफन होने के सात महीने बाद जिंदा लौटा युवक, परिजन और पुलिस हैरान

17 नवंबर 2018

आतंकी द्वारा मारे गए युवक का बनाया था वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल
Jammu

जम्मू: आतंकियों ने पहली बार ISIS की तर्ज पर युवक की हत्या कर वीडियो किया जारी

17 नवंबर 2018

मृत युवक
Jammu

J&K: शोपियां में आतंकियों ने पांच युवाओं का किया अपहरण, एक की हत्या

17 नवंबर 2018

हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन
Jammu

J&K: अगवा युवाओं से पूछताछ का वीडियो वायरल

18 नवंबर 2018

zakir musa
Jammu

पंजाब में दिखा 12 लाख का इनामी आतंकी, जम्मू-कश्मीर सहित दोनों राज्यों में हाई अलर्ट

16 नवंबर 2018

