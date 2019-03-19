शहर चुनें

ज्यौड़ियां में नहर से शेल बरामद

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 01:35 AM IST
ज्यौड़ियां। खौड़ पुलिस थाने के अंतर्गत पहाड़ीवाला गांव के पास नहर से सफाई के दौरान एक पुराना शेल मिला है। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंच कर इसे कब्जे में ले लिया है।
