नसबंदी के बाद भी बच्ची को जन्म दिया

नसबंदी के बाद भी बच्ची को जन्म दिया

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 12 Jul 2019 01:28 AM IST
उधमपुर। विश्व जनसंख्या दिवस के अवसर पर आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता एडवोकेट संजीत बवोरिया ने जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के लिए जारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग के परिवार नियोजन प्रोग्राम को सिर्फ दिखावा करार दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हर वर्ष जनसंख्या नियंत्रण के नाम पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग लोगों को परिवार नियोजन कार्यक्रम के तहत नसबंदी व नलबंदी के लिए प्रेरित करता है। इनमें से बहुत से मामलों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग की गई नसबंदी विफल साबित हुईं है।
बवोरिया ने बताया कि प्रसूति रोग विशेषज्ञ सीएचसी चिनैनी ने स्थानीय महिला की नसबंदी की थी। बावजूद उसने एक स्वस्थ बच्ची को जन्म दिया। एक बच्ची का जन्म होने के बाद दंपति पर अतिरिक्त आर्थिक बोझ पड़ रहा है। इसके लिए उन्होंने स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से पीड़ित मुआवजा देने को कहा है। कहा कि जिला अस्पताल के सभी स्थायी कर्मचारियों में से मात्र 3.5 प्रतिशत लोगों ने ही इस कार्यक्रम को अपनाया है।

