चंबा के रहमत ने जीता नगरोटा दंगल

चंबा के रहमत ने जीता नगरोटा दंगल

Updated Thu, 20 Jun 2019 01:52 AM IST
बसोहली। चंबा (हिमाचल) के रहमत अली ने पंजाब के भूरा पहलवान को हरा कर नगरोटा दंगल पर कब्जा किया। दंगल में रियासत सहित अन्य राज्यों के करीब 80 पहलवानों ने हिस्सा लेकर लोगों का मनोरंजन किया।
बड़ी माली का मुकाबला पंजाब के भूरा और चंबा (हिमाचल) के रहमत अली के बीच हुआ। काफी संघर्ष के बाद चंबा के रहमत ने भूरा को हरा कर दंगल अपने नाम किया। विजेता पहलवानों को 25 हजार की नकद राशि देकर सम्मानित किया।

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

राज्यपाल मलिक का बड़ा बयान, पाकिस्तानी आकाओं के दबाव में कराए जाते हैं घाटी में हमले

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राज्यपाल सत्यपाल मलिक ने कहा कि आतंक के आकाओं को यहां की शांति रास नहीं आ रही है। एक दबाव के तहत वह यहां आतंकी हमले करा रहे हैं। जल्द ही इस आतंकवाद को जड़ से उखाड़ फेंक दिया जाएगा।

19 जून 2019

धान की रोपाई के लिए दूसरे राज्यों से पहुंचने लगे श्रमिक
Jammu

धान की रोपाई के लिए दूसरे राज्यों से पहुंचने लगे श्रमिक

20 जून 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ किया विरोध प्रदर्शन
Jammu

दिल्ली पुलिस के खिलाफ किया विरोध प्रदर्शन

20 जून 2019

चमलयाल दरगाह पर मेला 27 को
Jammu

चमलयाल दरगाह पर मेला 27 को

20 जून 2019

जान बचाई
Jammu

नेवी के जवानों ने वुलर झील में डूब रही मां-बेटी को बचाया

20 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आईईडी तैयार कर एक और हमले की थी साजिश, पांच दहशतगर्द सामग्री समेत गिरफ्तार

19 जून 2019

मनीत कुमार (फाइल)
Jammu

सेल्फी बनी काल, पत्थर पर चढ़ कर खीच रहा था फोटो, पैर फिसला फिर देखिए क्या हुआ

19 जून 2019

बचाव कार्य में जुटी पुलिस
Jammu

रोपवे खराब होने से तवी नदी के ऊपर साढ़े तीन घंटे तक लटके रहे पांच लोग, इस आईडिया ने बचाई जान

19 जून 2019

कार हादसे में एक की मौत, तीन दिन की मासूम घायल
Jammu

कार हादसे में एक की मौत, तीन दिन की मासूम घायल

20 जून 2019

इनसेट: पुलवामा हमले में कार मालिक आतंकी सज्जाद भट
Jammu

मारा गया जैश कमांडर सज्जाद भट, पुलवामा हमले में इस्तेमाल हुई थी इसकी कार

18 जून 2019

