बलाक भमाग को रवाना किए गए वाहन।

बलाक भमाग को रवाना किए गए वाहन।

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 12:12 AM IST
चुनाव सामग्री के साथ कर्मचारी मतदान केंद्रों पर पहुंचे
रियासी। ब्लाक भमाग के साथ ही ब्लाक अरनास के लिए सरकारी कर्मचारियों के वाहन मतदान पेटियों के साथ रवाना किए गए। डीसी डाक्टर सागर दत्तात्रेय डोइफोडे ने झंडी दिखा कर वाहनों को भेजा।
सुबह सबसे पहले ब्लाक भमाग के दूरदराज स्थित पंचायत साडी के लिए वाहन भेजे। साडी पंचायत पहुंचने के लिए वाया उधमपुर पंचैरी से होकर जाना पड़ता है। इसके बाद देवीगढ टोट डंगाकोट के लिए वाहन रवाना हुए। ब्लाक अरनास के निकटतम पंचायतों के लिए भी वाहनों को भेजा गया। दोनों ब्लाक में आज मतदान के साथ ही मतगणना भी होनी है। जिला प्रशासन ने मतदान के दौरान होने वाली प्रक्रिया को शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से होने के इंतजाम किए है। डीसी ने चुनाव पर जाने वाले अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों को खास निर्देश जारी किए हैं। ब्लाक अरनास में पंद्रह, जबकि ब्लाक भमाग में आठ पंचायतें हैं। जिले में आज पांचवें चरण का चुनाव संमन्न होने के बाद छठे, सातवें और आठवें चरण के दौरान अन्य दस ब्लाक में मतदान होना है। बुुधवार को अन्य चरणों में ड्यूटी पर जाने वाले कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया।













