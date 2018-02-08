अपना शहर चुनें

दिन भर जाम से जूझते रहे लोग

Jammu and Kashmir Bureau Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:56 AM IST
वार्ताकार का काफिला भी जाम में फंसा
दोमाना। जम्मू-अखनूर सड़क मार्ग पर दिनभर जाम लगा रहा। देर शाम पुंछ से जम्मू आ रहे वार्ताकार दिनेश्वर शर्मा भी जाम में फंस गए। इनके काफिले को निकलवाने के लिए भी पुलिस को खासी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। जाम से निपटने में ट्रैफिक और स्थानीय पुलिस भी बेबस नजर आई। शाम हो हालत यह हो गई थी कि दोमाना से जम्मू तक ग्यारह किलोमीटर का सफर करने में लोगों को तीन घंटे का समय लगा। गौरतलब है कि जानीपुर थाने में हुई युवक की हत्या के बाद जानीपुर में लगे जाम के चलते सारा ट्रैफिक जम्मू अखनूर मार्ग पर स्थानांतरित हो गया। इसके चलते तोप पुल, मुट्ठी कैंप और बरनाई पुल से ट्रैफिक की आवाजाही बढ़ गई। ब्यूरो

