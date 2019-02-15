शहर चुनें

सांबा में हमले के विरोध में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन आज

सांबा में हमले के विरोध में भाजपा का प्रदर्शन आज

Updated Fri, 15 Feb 2019 01:10 AM IST
ख़बर सुनें
सांबा। पुलवामा में सीआरपीएफ के काफिले पर हुए आतंकी हमले के बाद लोगों में रोष व्याप्त है। कस्बे में भाजपा जिला इकाई की एक बैठक हुई, जिसमें जिला प्रधान जंगवीर सिंह ने कहा की पहले देश है और बाद में पार्टी व अन्य काम हैं। शुक्रवार को भाजपा कार्यकर्ता पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन करेंगे।
जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
जम्मू कश्मीर में 20 साल में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, विस्तृत कवरेज यहां पढ़ें
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

LOC
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की कायराना हरकत, देर रात पुंछ में सीमा पर पाक ने शुरू की मोर्टार शेलिंग

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की कायराना हरकत सामने आई है। पाकिस्तान ने देर रात मेंढर और मालती सेक्टर में भारी मोर्टार शेलिंग शुरू कर दी है। भारतीय सेना भी लगातार पाकिस्तान की गोलाबारी का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दे रही है। 

15 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
आतंकी आदिल अहमद उर्फ वकास कमांडो
Jammu

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले को अंजाम देने वाला आदिल अहमद था अफजल स्क्वॉड का हिस्सा

14 फरवरी 2019

hundred kilo of rdx was used in Goripora Of Awantipora pulwama militant attack in jammu kashmir
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, इतने किलों आरडीएक्स का हुआ था इस्तेमाल

14 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack jammu
Jammu

घाटी में पहली बार नहीं हुआ फिदायीन कार बम धमाका, पढ़ें पहले कब हुआ था ऐसा हमला...

14 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा हमले के बाद मोर्चा लेते जवान
Jammu

इनपुट थे जम्मू के, हमला कर दिया कश्मीर में, सुरक्षा कैंपों, हाइवे, बॉर्डर पर सुरक्षा बढ़ाई गई

14 फरवरी 2019

चौकीदार ने विफल किया चोरी का प्रयास
Jammu

चौकीदार ने विफल किया चोरी का प्रयास

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की निंदा
Jammu

पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की निंदा

15 फरवरी 2019

ब्लास्ट
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः पुलवामा के स्कूल में जोरदार धमाका, 12 छात्र घायल

13 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ में की गोलाबारी
Jammu

पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ में की गोलाबारी

15 फरवरी 2019

वर्ल्ड स्कूल में मनाया वार्षिक समारोह
Jammu

वर्ल्ड स्कूल में मनाया वार्षिक समारोह

15 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा में आतंकी हमले की सियासी दलों ने की निंदा, रक्षा विशेषज्ञों ने उठाए ये सवाल

कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले की देश के तमाम राजनीतिक दलों ने निंदा की। सरकार के विभिन्न मंत्रियों का कहना है कि इस हमले का मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जाएगा।

15 फरवरी 2019

हमला 1:34

कश्मीर में सबसे बड़ा आतंकी हमला, 40 से ज्यादा जवान शहीद

14 फरवरी 2019

मुफ्ती 1:11

पुलवामा में CRPF के काफिले पर आतंकी हमला, ये बोलीं महबूबा मुफ्ती

14 फरवरी 2019

सीआरपीएफ 01:16

कश्मीर के पुलवामा में बड़ा आतंकी हमला, CRPF काफिले को बनाया निशाना

14 फरवरी 2019

जम्मू 1:18

जम्मू में कश्मीरी लोगों की पाकिस्तान के समर्थन में नारेबाजी के बाद बवाल

12 फरवरी 2019

अरनिया में बारिश से जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त
Jammu

अरनिया में बारिश से जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त

15 फरवरी 2019

अखनूर में हुई ग्राम सभा में लोगों ने बताई समस्याएं
Jammu

अखनूर में हुई ग्राम सभा में लोगों ने बताई समस्याएं

15 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
Jammu

आचार संहिता से पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस प्रशासन में बड़े फेरबदल, 5 आईपीएस और 39 केपीएस के तबादले

14 फरवरी 2019

haryana jawan baljeet singh martyred in encounter with militants in ratnipora pulwama kashmir
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुआ भारत मां का लाल, पीछे छोड़ गया दो साल का बेटा और बेटी

12 फरवरी 2019

कब्र से अवशेष निकलवाता प्रशासन
Jammu

7 माह बाद सीमा पर लावारिस मिले शव की पीओके में हुई शिनाख्त, आज पाक सेना को लौटाए जाएंगे अवशेष

13 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

एलओसी की तर्ज पर आईबी के निवासियों को भी मिलेगा आरक्षण, यहां के लोग होंगे लाभान्वित

14 फरवरी 2019

