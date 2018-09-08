शहर चुनें

J&K: अनंतनाग में मुठभेड़ के दौरान 1 आतंकी ढेर, एक सिपाही भी जख्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 08 Sep 2018 06:46 AM IST
दक्षिण कश्मीर के अनंतनाग जिले में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस और आतंकी के बीच मुठभेड़ हुई। इसमें पुलिस ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराने में सफलता पाई है। बताया जा रहा है कि आतंकी रानीपुरा इलाके के अछाबल इलाके में पुलिस वालों से हथियार छिनने की कोशिश कर रहे थे। इस घटना में एक पुलिस वाला भी जख्मी हुआ है। 




मारे गए आतंकी की अभी तक पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। फिलहाल अनंतनाग के रानीपुरा इलाके को सुरक्षाबलों ने घेर लिया और अन्य आतंकियों के खिलाफ सर्च ऑपरेशन चलाया हुआ है। वहीं घायल पुलिसकर्मी को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती करा गया। 

