J&K: 1 terrorist killed & 1 policeman injured in weapon snatching bid which was foiled by police in Anantnag. Identity of the terrorist is being ascertained. Injured police personnel has been shifted to hospital. Search operations have been launched to arrest remaining terrorists— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2018
चारा घोटाला में सजा काट रहे लालू प्रसाद यादव का रांची इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ मेडिकल साइंसेज (रिम्स) में इलाज जारी है। बुधवार शाम उन्हें रिम्स सुपर स्पेशियलिटी विंग से हटा कर बगल के पेइंग वार्ड में भर्ती करा दिया गया।
6 सितंबर 2018