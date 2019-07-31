शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended due to bad weather in jammu

खराब मौसम ने वैष्णो देवी और अमरनाथ यात्रा में डाला खलल, माता के दर्शन के लिए पारंपरिक ट्रैक चालू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 09:56 AM IST
अमरनाथ यात्रा
अमरनाथ यात्रा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
वैष्णो देवी और अमरनाथ यात्रा को लेकर एक बड़ी खबर आ रही है। खराब मौसम और भूस्खलन के बाद के बाद वैष्णो देवी यात्रा को रोक दिया गया है। यात्रा को पारंपरिक ट्रैक की ओर मोड़ दिया गया है। वहीं खराब मौसम की वजह से कटरा-सांझीछत सेक्टर पर हेलीकॉप्टर सेवाएं भी रोक दी गई हैं।
विज्ञापन
 

वहीं, खराब मौसम ने अमरनाथ यात्रा में भी खलल डाल दिया है। यात्रा कब शुरू होगी इसको लेकर कोई आधिकारिक पुष्टि नहीं हुई है।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, बना सबसे बोल्ड सीन

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
मंदाकिनी अभिनेत्री
mandakini
Bollywood

80 के दशक में झरने के नीचे इस एक्ट्रेस ने खिंचाई थी ऐसी तस्वीर, बना सबसे बोल्ड सीन

30 जुलाई 2019

Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah
Dilip Joshi and His Family
Disha Vakani
Munmun Dutta
Television

असल जिंदगी में ऐसे दिखते हैं 'तारक मेहता' के 10 एक्टर्स, 'चंपक चाचा' को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस कहकशां पटेल के बिजनेसमैन पति का 47 की उम्र में निधन, अंतिम विदाई देने पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सितारे

30 जुलाई 2019

कहकशां पटेल
बॉलीवुड सितारे
कहकशां पटेल
कहकशां पटेल
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस कहकशां पटेल के बिजनेसमैन पति का 47 की उम्र में निधन, अंतिम विदाई देने पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सितारे

30 जुलाई 2019

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Duke Fashion

क्यों खास और अलग है जूतों का ये समर कलेक्शन
Rashifal
Predictions

31 जुलाई राशिफल : बुध की कृपा से खिल उठेगा इन पांच राशियों का भाग्य, जानें अपना भी हाल

31 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

ये 16 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स एक समय पर हो चुके हैं पाई पाई के मोहताज, ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

Amitabh bachchan
Amitabh bachchan
preity zinta
Shahrukh khan
Bollywood

ये 16 बॉलीवुड स्टार्स एक समय पर हो चुके हैं पाई पाई के मोहताज, ऐसी हो गई थी हालत

30 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
मिमोह
मिमोह
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
Astrology

समस्याओं से हैं परेशान , मात्र 99 रु में ज्योतिषाचार्य से पाएं समाधान
विज्ञापन
amarnath yatra vaishno devi yatra weather in jammu weather yatra suspended due to weather vaishno devi yatrasuspended due to weather weather in jammu kashmir
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

असम में बाढ़
India News

बिहार में बाढ़ से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 130 पहुंची, असम में घट रहा जलस्तर

31 जुलाई 2019

Triple talaq bill Shayara Bano told this is real Freedom for Muslims womens
Dehradun

तीन तलाक बिल पर बोलीं सायरा बानो, रूढ़िवादी बेड़ियों में कैद मुस्लिम महिलाओं को अब मिली असली आजादी

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दो दोहरे हत्याकांड से दहला कोलकाता, एक जोड़े की चाकू तो दूसरे की गला दबाकर हत्या

31 जुलाई 2019

Modi Government released Budget for 155 school building construction uttarakhand
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: जर्जरहाल स्कूलों में पढ़ रहे बच्चों के लिए राहत की खबर, बनेंगे 155 स्कूलों के नए भवन

31 जुलाई 2019

Google created doodle on 133rd birthday of India's first woman MLA Muthulakshmi Reddi
India News

भारत की पहली महिला विधायक मुथुलक्ष्मी रेड्डी का 133वां जन्मदिन, गूगल ने सम्मान में बनाया डूडल

30 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
मिथुन चक्रवर्ती और मिमोह
Bollywood

रेप केस में फंस चुका है मिथुन चक्रवर्ती का बेटा, शादी के मंडप से ही उठा ले गई थी पुलिस

30 जुलाई 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
India News

कांग्रेस नेताओं की खोज प्रियंका पर आकर रूकी, पार्टी नेता गांधी परिवार को ही कमान सौंपने के पक्षधर

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma and Rohit Sharma
Bollywood

रोहित शर्मा ने अनुष्का को किया अनफॉलो तो समर्थन में आए दो खिलाड़ी! ट्विटर पर शुरू किया फॉलो करना

30 जुलाई 2019

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli
Bollywood

प्रेग्नेंसी को लेकर उड़ रही खबरों को लेकर बोलीं अनुष्का, डेट हो या शादी, हर कहीं ऐसे सवाल...

30 जुलाई 2019

mandakini
Bollywood

दाऊद इब्राहिम के साथ अफेयर की खबर सुन पत्रकारों पर भड़क उठी थीं मंदाकिनी, फिर खुद बताई सच्चाई

29 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

जम्मू श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद
Jammu

बारिश और भूस्खलन से जम्मू-श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद, अमरनाथ यात्रा पर पड़ा असर

जम्मू कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले में भारी बारिश के चलते भूस्खलन की घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। भूस्खलन के कारण जम्मू श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद कर दिया गया है।

31 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
सत्यपाल मलिक
Jammu

J&K: राज्यपाल मलिक बोले- जिसको पाक जाना है जाए, हिंदुस्तान को तोड़कर आजादी नहीं मिलेगी

30 जुलाई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

तीन तलाक बिल हुआ पास तो उमर अब्दुल्ला ने साधा महबूबा पर निशाना, जानिए कैसे पीडीपी ने खेला दांव

31 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नवंबर में विधानसभा चुनाव की उम्मीदें बढ़ीं, भाजपा ने कसी कमर

31 जुलाई 2019

आईएएस सुषमा चौहान, उपायुक्त जम्मू
Jammu

सुषमा चौहान बनीं जम्मू की उपायुक्त, 20 आईएएस और केएएस अफसरों के तबादले

31 जुलाई 2019

मुठभेड़ खत्म होने के बाद जश्न के मूड में जवान
Jammu

कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में टॉप जैश कमांडर फैयाज साथी समेत मारा गया, इस बड़े हमले में था शामिल

30 जुलाई 2019

सेना का काफिला
Jammu

रिपोर्ट: जम्मू-कश्मीर में बीते 6 महीने में 82 प्रतिशत आतंकियों का सफाया

30 जुलाई 2019

mehbooba mufti
Jammu

35ए से छेड़छाड़ बारूद को हाथ लगाने के बराबर, पूरा जिस्म राख हो जाएगा: महबूबा मुफ्ती

28 जुलाई 2019

पाक की गोलाबारी में 12 दिन के नवजात की मौत
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ में पाकिस्तान ने की फायरिंग, 12 दिन के नवजात की मौत

30 जुलाई 2019

लेफ्टिनेंट कर्नल एमएस धोनी
Jammu

ले. कर्नल एमएस धोनी कश्मीर में करेंगे पेट्रोलिंग, संभालेंगे सेना की सुरक्षा पोस्ट

25 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

नेत्रावती नदी के किनारे मिला CCD के मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ का शव, 36 घंटे से थे लापता

सीसीडी के फाउंडर और मालिक वीजी सिद्धार्थ का शव नेत्रावती नदी के किनारे मिला। सिद्धार्थ 36 घंटे से लापता थे। करीब दो सौ लोगों का दल मंगलुरु के पास नेत्रावती नदी में उनकी तलाश कर रहा था।

31 जुलाई 2019

बीसीसीआई 1:59

पृथ्वी शॉ डोप टेस्ट में फेल, डोपिंग के आरोप में BCCI ने लगाया बैन

30 जुलाई 2019

कर्नाटक 2:09

कर्नाटक में सियासी घमासान, येदियुरप्पा का आदेश कर्नाटक में नहीं मनाई जाएगी टीपू सुल्तान की जयंती

30 जुलाई 2019

आजम खान 3:10

आजम खान की जौहर यूनिवर्सिटी पर छापा, चोरी की किताबें बरामद

30 जुलाई 2019

तीन तलाक 4:46

तीन तलाक बिल वोटिंग के बाद राज्यसभा से पास, मोदी सरकार की बड़ी जीत

30 जुलाई 2019

Related

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

कश्मीर में बड़े आतंकी हमले की आशंका, आईएसआई की कमर तोड़ने को तैनात हुए 10 हजार जवान

29 जुलाई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: उमर बोले- अब नहीं करेंगे चुनाव बहिष्कार, नहीं तो त्राल में भी आ जाएगी भाजपा

26 जुलाई 2019

छापेमारी की तस्वीरें
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: टेरर फंडिंग मामले में बारामुला में चार जगहों पर एनआईए की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी  

28 जुलाई 2019

शोपियां मुठभेड़ के दौरान इलाके की घेराबंदी करते जवान
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीर: शोपियां मुठभेड़ में सेना को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी, जैश कमांडर समेत दो आतंकी ढेर

27 जुलाई 2019

उमर अब्दुल्ला, फारूक अब्दुल्ला व महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

नेशनल कांफ्रेंस से फिर मिले महबूबा के सुर, इस मुद्दे पर फारूक से की सर्वदलीय बैठक बुलाने की अपील

29 जुलाई 2019

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार (एनएसए) अजीत डोभाल
Jammu

सीक्रेट मिशन पर कश्मीर पहुंचे राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल, खुफिया एजेंसियों के साथ बैठक

26 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited