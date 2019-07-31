खराब मौसम ने वैष्णो देवी और अमरनाथ यात्रा में डाला खलल, माता के दर्शन के लिए पारंपरिक ट्रैक चालू

Jammu & Kashmir: Vaishno Devi Yatra on the new track has been suspended, following landslides in the area. Yatra has been diverted to the traditional track. Helicopter services on Katra-Sanjichhat sector remains suspended due to bad weather conditions.— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले में भारी बारिश के चलते भूस्खलन की घटनाएं सामने आ रही हैं। भूस्खलन के कारण जम्मू श्रीनगर राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग बंद कर दिया गया है।
31 जुलाई 2019